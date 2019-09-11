Two years ago, I had the chance to review Tahoe Paradise Golf Course located in South Lake Tahoe. I knew nothing about it and or anybody who had played it. Looking at the scorecard online I knew that it was an executive-length course similar to the one that I grew up on in Wisconsin. That really got my interest. I wondered how they would compare. Actually, other than both being busy, not too much.

18 holes | par 66

Yardage | 3,572 to 4,034

Slope | 99 to 111

Rating | 59.3 to 62.5

One idea behind executive golf courses was to provide a place for an “executive” to play a quick round after work. There are no par 5s, but you will find a handful of short par 4s and the rest par 3s. That is the combination here. It plays to 4,034 yards from the white tees and a par of 66. Some greens are large, some are small, but most have much more slope than you would guess. Get above the hole and you will find a very fast putt. Uphill putts may be surprisingly slow. The fairways on most of the par 4s are very narrow, asking for an iron or at most a hybrid off of the tee. You could easily leave the driver at home, but I brought a new one to try on the two longer par 4s.

Make no mistake, Tahoe Paradise is harder than it looks on the scorecard.

The No. 1 handicap hole is 18, a slightly downhill dogleg right par 4 of 372 yards. From the tee, you hit through a narrow chute, which opens up quickly past the rows of trees. Several large trees are strategically placed in the driver landing zone, so if you stray too far right or left, your short-iron second shot may be blocked.

Executive-length courses never really caught on as much as they should have probably due to the feeling by some that they are not real golf. I am sure some players look at the yardage of Tahoe Paradise and eliminate it from consideration. Make no mistake, Tahoe Paradise is harder than it looks on the scorecard. You may not make any big numbers but putting together a string of bogeys is easy. It is fun to play and what a perfect place to bring friends who play golf occasionally and don’t want to get beat up by a championship golf course.

It doesn’t get much better than having a cold beverage, a hot dog and hanging out on the deck with your buddies after your round. | tahoeparadisegc.com