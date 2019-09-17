Sugar Bowl to unveil new covered beginner lift, new mini pipe

This summer, Sugar Bowl Resort continued to invest capital dollars to enhance the guest experience for the 2019-20 winter season and beyond.

On-mountain and base area projects include a new covered surface lift for beginners, lift safety improvements, the complete remodel of rooms in the Sugar Bowl Hotel, renovation of the Mid-Mountain Lodge, continued snowmaking improvements, a 13-foot mini-pipe and top-to-bottom terrain park with all new features, and new parking shuttles to provide convenient access to the Village and Judah Lodge.

In addition, the introduction of a new e-commerce platform will make it easier than ever for resort guests to purchase lift tickets, lessons, rentals and more.

The resort is targeting a Nov. 29 opening; weather and conditions permitting.

“As an independent resort that is the closest big mountain to the Bay Area, we are committed to investing all profits back into the resort, and to providing the most welcoming and convenient resort experience for our guests,” said Greg Dallas, Sugar Bowl president and CEO, in a press release.

“Our ongoing investments prioritize timely mountain openings during and after winter storms, and guest safety. Food and beverage quality and variety also continue to be important as we aim to meet Northern California tastes. Most importantly, we have a variety of new products to keep skiing and riding exciting including the new 13-foot mini-pipe which will greatly enhance Sugar Bowl’s terrain parks. Following on the heels of last season’s record winter, we’re excited to welcome skiers and riders back to Sugar Bowl this season with some new and more affordable options,” he said.

New Covered Surface Lift for Beginners

The Flume Surface Lift on the Judah side of the resort is being replaced with a new, 240-foot covered surface lift. Designed to protect beginner skiers and riders from the elements, the new lift will offer a positive first experience on snow while also allowing for more consistent operation by making it easier for lift operators to manage access during storm conditions.

Commitment to Youth and Terrain Parks

Demonstrating its commitment to youth and terrain parks, Sugar Bowl purchased a Zaugg pipe cutter and will construct and maintain a new 13-foot mini-pipe this season. The resort will also build a top-to-bottom terrain park featuring extra small, small, medium and large features off of the Judah lift. The park will be punctuated with 21 new terrain park features including a 13-foot butter box, 20-foot chubbie box, 10-foot quarterpipe box and 10-foot wallride.

Lift Safety Improvements

To support lift safety initiatives and consistent operations during the winter, Sugar Bowl has continued to invest in chairlift improvements. Drop posts were added to safety bars on the White Pine, Christmas Tree and Nob Hill lifts as a new feature in support of the nation-wide Kids on Lifts safety initiative.

Snowmaking System Upgrades Continue

The resort is continuing its investment in the planned $8 million multi-year snowmaking system upgrade, building on the $3 million spent last year to kick off the project that doubled Sugar Bowl’s water pumping capacity and reduced both the energy consumption and time it takes to cover its snowmaking terrain by two-thirds. Improvements will allow the resort to continue to maximize its early season snowmaking efforts to build a strong base and ensure high quality snow conditions all season long.

Parking Shuttles and Local Transportation

Sugar Bowl purchased two new shuttle busses to assist with parking and local transportation. The 21- and 15-passenger busses will make Tahoe’s most accessible resort even more convenient for those traveling from the parking lots to the Village or Judah Lodge.

On the Summit, the shuttles will provide transportation for employees to and from the resort, especially on big snow days, supporting the resort’s commitment to open the resort no matter how much snow falls the night prior.

Sugar Bowl Hotel Renovation

Twelve of the Mountain View Rooms in the Sugar Bowl Hotel are being renovated ahead of the winter season with the goal of revitalizing the spaces while maintaining their authenticity. The design for the rooms will have a mountain modern feel with a nod to Tyrol influences. Lodging guests can expect the rooms to be updated with new furniture, paint, carpeting, lighting, window and door treatments.

Mid-Mountain Lodge Remodel

Efforts are underway to remodel the resort’s Mid-Mountain Lodge located at the base of the Christmas Tree Express and Mt. Lincoln Express lifts. Celebrating the rich history of Sugar Bowl and its Tyrolean influences, renovations to the serving and seating areas will feature a contemporary take on a traditional Austrian ski lodge. Resort guests can also expect a new outdoor barbecue and fresh menu.

Trip Planning Made Easy

In an effort to make visiting Sugar Bowl easy from start to finish, the resort has launched an all new e-commerce platform. This winter, resort guests will have access to a new mobile-friendly site that will make it easy to plan and book their trips to Sugar Bowl, buy season passes, purchase lift tickets, ski school lessons, rentals and more, ensuring the experience is seamless once guests are on-site at the resort.

Season passes are available for purchase, with rates starting as low as $379. Learn more, purchase a season pass or plan a visit to Sugar Bowl Resort this winter at sugarbowl.com.