Sierra-at-Tahoe to enhance Guest experience

Heading into the 2019-20 season, Sierra-at-Tahoe is focused on providing an enhanced guest experience, focused on renewed ease and value, in a number of new and exciting ways. Sierra-at-Tahoe will be providing quicker access to the slopes thanks to the installation of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) enabled gates at all entry lifts.

Guests will no longer receive a paper lift ticket or have to show their pass between every lap. RFID technology will be embedded into all lift tickets and season passes via a chip that can be read by each gate through one’s pocket. To top it off, these RFID cards are reloadable online or in the pass office, leading to less waste day after day, season after season.

Powder Alliance Grows

The Powder Alliance — a group of 19 independent ski resorts across the world — has added two new resorts for the 2019-20 season: Mission Ridge and White Pass in Washington. All Sierra-at-Tahoe Unlimited Season Passholders receive a free membership to the Powder Alliance, which gives them three days of skiing and riding at 18 other resorts. That is 54 free days of skiing.

Dry Land Training for teams

This fall, athletes who are enrolled in Sierra’s Competition Teams Program will have access to a new, eight-week training program at the Barton Center for Orthopedics and Wellness in South Lake Tahoe. The program is sponsored by the Sierra Education Foundation and will focus on the athletes’ mental and physical performance, as well as education on injury prevention, nutrition and more. The program aims at rounding out and elevating each athletes’ competitive edge for winter training and competitions. | sierraattahoe.com