September snow spurs Tahoe powder frenzy

Tahoe received a second round of September snow on Sept. 16 that created a frenzy for Tahoe powder hounds like Christmas morning spurring talking of opening dates and dreams of powder stashes yet to come for the 2019-20 season. (The first snow of the season was at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe on Sept. 10; Mt. Rose is eying an Oct. 25 opening day.)
While much of the snow was gone by Sept. 17, visions of more powder continues with higher elevations expecting additional snowfalls with upcoming rain (and snow) in the forecast in the coming days.
For those of you dreaming of ski days ahead, here’s a roundup of anticipated resort opening days; conditions permitted.
Tahoe ski resort opening days:
(Updated Sept. 17, 2019)
Alpine Meadows | TBA
Auburn Ski Club | TBA
Boreal | TBA
Diamond Peak | Opens Dec. 12
Donner Ski Ranch | TBA
Granlibakken | TBA
Heavenly | Opens Nov. 22
Homewood | Opens early December
Kirkwood | Opens Nov. 27
Mt. Rose | Opens Oct. 25
Northstar | Opens Nov. 22
Royal Gorge | TBA
Sierra-at-Tahoe | TBA
Soda Springs | TBA
Squaw Valley | Opens Nov. 15
Sugar Bowl | Opens Nov. 29
Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | TBA
Tahoe Cross Country | TBA
Tahoe Donner Cross Country | TBA
Tahoe Donner Downhill | TBA