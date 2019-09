The Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe will hold the second annual BE5k Superhero Run on Sept. 14. The club invites families and the community to come out to support kids on the while enjoying a beautiful 5km course on the North Shore. The course will start and end on the Village Green in Incline Village, Nev., and include an awards ceremony after the run along with face painting, music and post-race snacks. Participants are encouraged to dress in their superhero best. | eventbrite.com