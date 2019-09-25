“Return to Send’er” showing

This new ski movie from Matchstick Productions, “Return to Send’er,” shows how Mark Abma, Karl Fostvedt, Sam Kuch and Logan Pehota bring a different style and outlook to the table while having one thing in common: they love to send’er. The body of the movie showcases some of the most progressive big- and small-mountain skiing filmed to date and sets the stage for the end of the season when all four skiers unite for the mother of all heliskiing trips.

Enjoy two showings at Olympic Village Lodge on Sept. 27 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. for $15 each. Come early for a chance to win great door prizes. | matchstickpro.com