New Climbing Films to Tour

Every year, Reel Rock Film Tour brings premieres of the best new climbing films to communities around the world, featuring athlete and filmmaker appearances, prize giveaways, sponsor activation and fundraising for nonprofit organizations.

This fall’s new collection of world premiere films includes: “In The High Road,” the powerful and bold Nina Williams tests herself on some of the highest, most difficult boulder problems ever climbed; “United States of Joe’s,” where climbers collide with a conservative coal-mining community in rural Utah, to surprising results and “The Nose Speed Record,” with legends Tommy Caldwell and Alex Honnold who battle Yosemite dirtbags Jim Reynolds and Brad Gobright in a high-stakes race for greatness.

Reel Rock 14 will be shown on Oct. 25 at Lake Tahoe Community College in South Lake Tahoe at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a showing on Nov. 15 at Cargo Concert Hall at 7 p.m. in Reno, Nev. Tickets for both shows will be available at the door. | reelrocktour.com