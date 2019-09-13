Mt. Rose unveils $1.5M in improvements

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has invested $1.5 million in on-mountain improvements ahead of the 2019-20 season. Highlighted enhancements include major snowmaking additions and the resort’s new ticketing and lift gate system, the resort announced in a press release.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is scheduled to begin operations for the season on Oct. 25.

With the installation of new Axess RFID lift gates, skiers and riders will enjoy a simplified process for lift access where they no longer need to take their ticket or pass out of their pocket when in a lift line. The new system also allows for easy season pass upgrades and daily lift ticket reloading. The resort has also added new snowmaking to its already extensive system, made trail improvements, purchased a new snow grooming machine and more.

“We are dedicated to offering our guests a high quality experience every time they visit Mt. Rose, and with the improvements we’ve made this summer, we’re confident skiers and riders are going to find accessing our terrain easier than ever,” said Mike Pierce, director of marketing at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, in the release.

New snowmaking

Early season operations and the ability to offer a superior snow surface all season continue to be a priority at Mt. Rose. This effort is further bolstered by the addition of new snowmaking machines including two Pole Cats on Kit Carson Bowl, one Pole Cat on Ponderosa Trail and six portable snow guns.

Summer slope grooming and the installation of snowmaking infrastructure on Aida’s Trail, will make it possible to offer early season skiing on as little as 10 to 12 inches of packed base.

Resort improvements

Investments were also made to the resort’s base area, including general lodge and parking lot improvements, and all new furniture in the Timbers Bar. A new snowcat will also be added to the resort’s snow grooming fleet.

Ticket deals

Mt. Rose will continue to offer dynamic pricing on lift tickets. New for 2019-20 will be a Friday daily ticket special SKI-GIF featuring $49 tickets after 12 p.m. complemented by live entertainment and bar specials. Other daily specials will continue with Ladies Day Thursdays (now including a complimentary women’s clinic), Two ‘Fer Tuesdays and Locals Sundays. | skirose.com