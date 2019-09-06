“Life of Pie” released

“Life of Pie,” a film by Ben Knight and Travis Rummel from Patagonia Films, is now available on YouTube. The film focuses on Jen Zuener, a former BMX and downhill racer, and Anne Keller, a photographer, who moved to Fruita, Colo., in search of cheap rent, world-class single track and free time to ride.

More than 15 years later, the two unconventional women have helped reshape one of the state’s most conservative towns, uniting the community through advocacy, inclusivity and damn good pizza at their Hot Tomato Cafe. Showings TBA. | patagonia.com

Watch the film | Courtesy Patagonia Films