The fourth annual Arts For the Schools fundraiser, Wooden Boat Challenge 2019, is on Sept. 14 at Commons Beach in Tahoe City from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Watch teams of four make wooden boats without power tools and race them on Lake Tahoe — for ultimate bragging rights. Construction of the boats is until 2 p.m. Races begin at 3 p.m.

A family festival will include live music, a beer garden, food and kid activities. Admission is free. RSVP online. | artsfortheschools.org