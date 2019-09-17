Homewood expands snowmaking, offers back-country training for 2019-20

With the winter 2019-20 season on the horizon, Homewood Mountain Resort has invested in its snowmaking and grooming capabilities, new food offerings at its South Base, and has joined more than 10 ski resort partners to offer free ski days to Homewood season passholders.

The resort will also offer back-country and snowcat guide training for the first time, and welcome the return of signature, community-focused events including Beer & Gear and the Pride Ride.

Homewood opens for the season in early December; depending on weather and conditions.

“Our team is excited to get back on the snow and to welcome the community of skiers and riders looking for an authentic ski experience back to Homewood,” said Kevin Mitchell, Homewood Mountain Resort’s general manager, in a press release. “We’ve focused our investments in snowmaking and grooming this year, with the intention of ensuring our guests are skiing and riding some of the best conditions in Tahoe all season long.”

Expanded Snowmaking & Grooming

New access to water resources will double Homewood Mountain Resort’s snowmaking capabilities this season, making it possible to open more terrain earlier and build a strong base on terrain with snowmaking to ensure a high-quality snow surface all season.

The purchase of a new PistenBully winch cat will allow for high angle grooming on some of Homewood’s steepest terrain. Leveraging PistenBully’s latest technology, Homewood’s newest snowcat can efficiently maintain the resort’s most well-trafficked trails with low emissions that are in compliance with Tier 4 standards.

Snowcat Guide and Back-country Training

In partnership with the North American Ski Training Center (NASTC), this season Homewood will offer snowcat guide and back-country training to the public. Participants will learn basic safety protocols, rescue techniques, avalanche hazard awareness and management and more.

AIARE Level 1 Avalanche Training will be offered Jan. 7-9, 2020. Snowcat Guide Training will be offered to the public March 15-17, 2020, and Homewood and NASTC Backcountry Basics will be offered Jan. 18-19, 2020 and Feb. 8-9, 2020.

Reducing Dependence on Single-Use Plastics

Last year, more than 1,900 single-use water bottles were purchased in Homewood’s North Lodge. In an effort to reduce the sale and use of single-use plastics, Homewood will offer a water bottle refill station in the North Lodge and will encourage guests to bring and use his or her own reusable water bottles. Reusable water bottles will also be available for purchase at Homewood food and beverage outlets.

Signature Events Return

With welcoming, community-focused events planned all season long, these signature events are worth planning a trip around:

The Very Best Day to Learn How to Ski or Ride | Jan. 20, 2020

Those taking a lesson will enjoy ski lesson specials, free hot chocolate, s’mores, live music at the base of the resort, giveaways and more.

Community Cup | March 7, 2020

A community race event open to all ability levels, the Community Cup is for skiers and riders of all ages and abilities. Participants will be required to register in teams, with races starting at the mid-mountain Big Blue View Bar.

Beer & Gear | March 21-22, 2020

Local brands, bands and brews will join forces for the 4th annual Beer & Gear at Homewood. Sip & Ski pairings will match suds with next season’s skis, boards and more at this demo-day-meets-beerfest event.

Pride Ride | March 28, 2020

The second annual Pride Ride will return to Homewood in late March featuring a fun weekend of festivities on and off the mountain including live DJ and dance parties, slalom drag race, Rainbow Ridge Pride Parade, all-day après drink specials and more.

The Ultimate Pass

Homewood’s Ultimate Pass gives skiers and riders access to the mountain all season with no blackouts or restrictions. New for 2019-20, the Ultimate Pass also includes complimentary ski days at more than 20 partner resorts across the country, more than 10 of which are new additions this season. Individual and Family Season Passes are available for purchase.

Learn more, purchase a season pass or plan a winter trip to Homewood Mountain Resort at skihomewood.com.