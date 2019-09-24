Forest Service Seeks input on snowmobile access

The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) has released the Proposed Action for the Winter Recreation and Over Snow Vehicle (OSV) Travel Management Project. The proposed action was developed based on Forest Service criteria and feedback received from stakeholders during the Forest Plan Revision process, open house meetings and winter recreation collaborative meetings that occurred between 2011 and 2016, according to a press release.

In the fall of 2016, LTBMU began the process of analyzing areas and trails open to OSV use in the Tahoe Basin under Forest Service Travel Management guidelines (Travel Management, Subpart C [36 CFR Part 212] regulations).

Under this proposal, LTBMU would direct project-specific management activities that include designating routes and areas open to OSV use; designating areas suitable for groomed OSV trails; allowing areas for grooming for non-motorized use only; designating locations suitable for snow play; identifying areas suitable for snow plowing; constructing additional winter parking; and identifying changes to opening/closing dates and seasonal designation of motorized roads. The project also proposes to amend the LTBMU Forest Plan to reflect the designation of OSV areas and trails.

To review the project, visit the Forest Projects Web page at go.usa.gov. Electronic comments must be submitted through this comment form on the project Web site. Comments will be accepted until midnight on Nov. 19. | (530) 543-2615, [email protected]