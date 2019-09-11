Discover Truckee’s historic roots

The Tahoe Sierra is rich with history from early pioneers, miners and timber barons that established settlements throughout the Sierra Nevada. Some sprang up and disappeared in months and some have endured and thrived, like Truckee, which has been pivotal in shaping the growth of the region.

First as a gateway for pioneers from the Midwest and the East heading into California in search of wealth and a better life in the 1840s, then as a stop along the Transcontinental Railroad connecting the two coasts, and transforming through the decades along with the highway and eventually the interstate that brought commerce and tourists to the surrounding areas. Now, Truckee beckons folks looking to escape on vacation, or for a lifetime.

It’s this rich history that takes centerstage this week as the history, the culture and the people of Truckee are celebrated. First, there’s The Donner Party Hikes, which unfortunately are sold out, but these hikes in the Donner Summit area are great anytime to explore. Then, there’s the Art & Soul ArtWalk on Sept. 14 celebrating local artists with live demonstrations, live music, and food and drink tastings in downtown Truckee, along with many other great local events.

Mark McLaughlin takes a walk through Truckee history in his feature “Truckee Walking Tour:

Historic roots on High Street” exploring the Veterans Hall, Rocking Stone and Richardson House. This follows a piece he did last fall on Truckee’s historic commercial district: “Truckee Wild West roots” available at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

Whether you take a hike on Donner Summit or a walk through downtown, it’s a great time to discover historic Truckee.