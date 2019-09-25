Cheer for the Spartans

For the fifth year in a row, Spartan Race World Championship will take place in at Squaw Valley Ski Resort in Olympic Valley. The world’s best athletes will congregate on the course with a shared goal: to be the Spartan Race World Champion. The most-anticipated obstacle-racing weekend of the year will feature three Spartan Race distances to choose from over two days of racing: 13-mile Spartan Beast Race with 30 obstacles, 30-mile Spartan Ultra Race with 60 obstacles and Spartan Tahoe Trail 10K with no obstacles. There is also a Spartan Kids Race with three distances.

Onlookers can cheer on friends and family as these incredible athletes compete for the title. A special Aerial Tram access ticket will be available Sept. 28 and 29 for access to the upper-mountain course for $39 for adults and $29 for ages 5 to 17. | squawalpine.com

Saturday Schedule

6 a.m. | Elite Men & Women Ultra start time

6:15 a.m. | Ultra Age Group start time

6:30-6:45a.m. | Ultra Open start times

6:45 a.m. | Last Ultra heat

7 a.m.-12:45 p.m. | Morning Beast start times

1 p.m. | Afternoon Beast start times

2:30 p.m. | Spartan Trail 10k Elite & Age Group start time

Sunday Schedule

8 a.m. | Beast World Championship Elite Male qualifiers

8:30 a.m. | Beast World Championship Elite Female qualifiers

9-10:15 a.m. | Beast World Championship Age Group qualifier heats

10:15 a.m. | Last Beast heat