Center for the Arts announces new season

For the first time, The Center for the Arts has announced its 2019-20 season, rather than announcing shows one at a time. This year’s season will begin in December, to coincide with the opening of The New Center, and run through June 2020.

The inaugural season includes musical performances by Storm Large, The Mother Hips, Terry Riley, Gyan Riley, Kronos Quartet, Riders in the Sky, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Masters of Hawaiian Music, DakhaBrakha, Arlo Guthrie and Marc Cohn, among many others.

The Center is bringing back comics Paula Poundstone and The Second City, as well as Tom Papa in a special show presented by Sirius XM. The circus comes to town with Latvia’s B – The Underwater Bubble Show for a Cirque du Soleil-style performance. And, there is a series of three holiday shows including Irish Christmas in America, Windham Hill’s Winter Solstice and Mark O’ Connor Band: An Appalachian Christmas.

Family Fun Days continue to happen quarterly and The Briarpatch is sponsoring the first in a series of student matinee performances with Call of the Wild, Illustrated Edition – a multimedia experience.

The new gallery will feature a show from Nancy Mintz, a display of The Greenberg Collection, women artists for the Yuba Lands Biennale, and Off The Wall a contemporary fiber art exhibition. | thecenterforthearts.org