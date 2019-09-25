Blaze the trail at Art + Ag

The art and agriculture communities of Plumas and Sierra counties and Sierra County Arts Council are hosting the annual Sierra Valley Art + Ag Trail on Sept. 28 to discover the history, culture and bounty of the Sierra Valley.

Visitors may explore at his or her own pace, enjoying Sierra Valley barn quilts and opportunities to visit market farms, working ranches and other historic buildings that are hosting local artists of wood, paint, glass, ceramic, metal, fiber and more.

Information centers will be at Sierra Valley Grange in Vinton, Sierra Valley Farms on A-23 in Beckwourth and Sierraville School on State Route 89 in Sierraville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants can end the day with a tri-tip dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. at Sierra Valley Grange Hall.

The event also offers children’s activities, artist demonstrations, educational opportunities, and a prize drawing for collecting stamps in the passport. Passports are $20 each. Access to the trails and printed maps are free. | sierravalleyartagtrail.org