Autumn arrives in Tahoe

The nip in the evening air signals the advent of autumn in the Tahoe Sierra. The emergence of the colors of fall usually come quickly behind the Autumn Equinox, which falls on Sept. 23 this year. Our season is fleeting, but beautiful, lasting only a few short weeks, so once the colors start to change, get out and enjoy.

Just as fall arrives each September, so, too, do the winter film showings in the region. First up is Teton Gravity Research’s “Winterland” on Sept. 21 following Squaw Valley’s Oktoberfest that day; followed by Matchstick Production’s “Return to Send’er” on Sept. 27, also at Squaw Valley.

By mid-September, we also usually see the first snowfall of the season. This year it came early with a dusting of snow on Mount Rose on Sept. 10, which quickly melted. But following just behind that first tease of winter, the reports on how the local ski resorts spent their summer vacations started to come in. Mt. Rose and Sierra-at-Tahoe are in this edition; with the full reports at TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on Out & About: Winter.

We have some great outings to explore this fall from backpacking to Upper Velma Lake to a family-friendly stroll in Perazzo Meadows and exploring the ancient cave in Martis Valley.

Don’t forget to check out the culinary delights at the Autumn Food & Wine Festival this weekend, or the inaugural Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl.