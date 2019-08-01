“Winterland” Trailer released

Teton Gravity Research filmmakers collaborated with 23 of the world’s most accomplished freeskiers and snowboarders to make “Winterland” and to showcase some of the most thrilling and extreme footage captured by the company in its 22 years of production. At its core, “Winterland” is a celebration of ski and snowboard culture.

The film also celebrates the athletes’ connection to the roots of skiing and snowboarding — the pure joy and adventure associated with these sports. By exploring the history, places and people in the world of skiing and snowboarding, filmgoers will learn how intimately connected the athletes are with those who came before.

“Winterland” will be coming to KT Base Bar in Olympic Valley on Sept. 21 and Greater Nevada Field in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 29. | tetongravity.com