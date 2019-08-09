Warren Miller Film No. 70: “Timeless”

This fall, Warren Miller Entertainment confirms that the joys of winter are eternal with its 70th full-length feature film, “Timeless,” presented by Volkswagen. The trailer was not yet been released.

Much of the world has changed since Warren Miller started making ski films in 1949, but the passion of snow riders across the globe has stayed the same. “Timeless” emulates the enduring spirit of winter and gives a deserving nod to the past seven decades of ski cinematography. Get ready to kick off your winter with a cast of fresh faces, inspirational locales and camaraderie.

From the mountains of British Columbia, across the steeps of the Colorado Rockies, to the rooftop of the European Alps, “Timeless” explores winter stoke across the globe. Along for the ride are more new athletes than ever before, including Jackson Hole’s 2019 Queen of Corbet’s, Caite Zeliff, Olympic mogul skier Jaelin Kauf and Canadian World Cup ski racer Erin Mielzynski. Plus, returning to the screen are industry veterans, as well as ski legends.

“Timeless” will premiere on Oct. 23 and travel across the U.S. to more than 100 cities during the 2019 National Film Tour. The tour will hit Tahoe in December at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nev. and at an as-yet-to-be-determined North Lake Tahoe venue. | warrenmiller.com