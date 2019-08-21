I first visited The Golf Club at Gray’s Crossing not long after it opened in 2007. I was impressed with the staff, course conditions and the layout. But I did not play well. A few years later, I paid a return visit and had the same result. I’ve always said that it’s easy to fall into the misconception that a course at which you play well is a good course and one at which you play poorly is not. I was looking forward to re-evaluating my opinion.

Par 72 | 18 Holes

Yardage | 5,132 to 7,466

Slope | 111 to 140

Rating | 64.0 to 74.3

The Peter Jacobson/Jim Hardy design opened as a private facility and has a top-notch range and amenities. The recession of 2008 required a change in business plan to an upscale resort course. Now it is part of Tahoe Mountain Club along with its neighbor Old Greenwood. Lining each fairway, but out of play, are beautiful new homes designed in a modern and almost Frank Lloyd Wright style.

The first thing that you see from the tees are towering pines framing every hole. The course itself is rolling; the greens are sculpted into the surrounding terrain with no additional hills or hollows. They are large and fast. They also don’t break much. I strongly suggest a session on the practice green to get a feel for them.

The fairways are not as narrow as they appear but venture off and you find some sticky rough. Past the rough are natural areas. Fairways and greens are both well trapped, so hopefully your sand play is in good shape.

The signature Hole 6 is a downhill par 4 of 206 to 304 yards. The green has traps short left, long and right with traps also placed to catch a careless layup. A hill on the right side will deflect most shots back toward the green. There is an opening on the front right of the green so it is possible to bounce it on. The green slopes right to left, so if the pin is front right, your ball will roll to the back left leaving you a long and difficult putt. Pin placement may determine whether you go for it or not.

I might have been a little nervous making a return to Gray’s after two difficult rounds. Well, the third time was a charm. It does have its own look, but is still similar to other mountain courses. You can’t spray your shots and do well, but there is room for error. Greens that large and flat are different than you usually see, but taking time on the practice green — which I didn’t do the first two times — will do wonders.

Overall, a very enjoyable round and I am looking forward to my next visit. | grayscrossing.com





