Tahoe’s wildflower explosion

It’s late August and in the higher elevations amid still-lingering patches of snow that may never fully melt this year, wildflowers are emerging in brilliant shows of color.

Tim Hauserman explores the wildflower haven of the Mokelumne Wilderness, where trails for every ability await from the Carson Pass, which he wrote about in this edition.

I was on Donner Summit last week on the Glacier Meadow Loop Trail with my nephew and the wildflowers were just beginning to open for the season. The displays at lower elevations are also still on full display. I also visited the Ward Creek Park on the West Shore last week to check out the flowers in the meadow and was not disappointed by a brilliant explosion of Arrowleaf Balsamroot.

With winter conditions lingering late this year, expect the wildflowers to enjoy a long run this summer. For some other great wildflower areas to explore, visit TheTahoeWeekly.com and click on Summer: Wildflowers under the Out & About menu.

