Tahoe’s summer is far from over

Take it from someone who has lived here for decades – Tahoe’s summer is far, far, far from over. Labor Day kicks off what many of us refer to as “Locals’ Summer.” The kiddos are back in school and the crowds are not nearly as intense, but there’s so much to enjoy – boundless Tahoe Sierra trails to explore; kayaking and boating and SUP, and surfing (and wakefoiling); art festivals and food festivals and beer and wine festivals; shopping and dining on brilliant blue days; and so much more.

What’s ahead: Sample the Sierra, Trails & Vistas, Autumn Food & Wine Festival, Oktoberfest, Spartan Mud Race, Art & Soul, Lost Sierra Hoedown, Guitar Strings vs Chicken Wings, Donner Party Hikes, and much more. Check out the details in every edition or visit TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on Events Calendar.

Summer surfing

The Leydecker Family made our summer when they sent us this amazing photo of Carson Leydecker reading the Aug. 15 edition of Tahoe Weekly while surfing on Lake Tahoe (it would have been on this edition’s cover if it had been a larger image). Thanks for reading Tahoe Weekly and enjoying it during your vacation. @TheTahoeWeekly

