Real Aggrenox 200 mg online. 24/7 Customer Support. Best Place To Purchase Generic Drugs

Rating 4.6 stars, based on 309 comments

Price start from $0.37 Per pill

Generic Aggrenox

Where To Order Aggrenox Generic Drug. Generic Aggrenox (aspirin and dipyridamole) works by reducing substances in the body that cause pain, fever, and inflammation. Patients taking Aggrenox twice daily are 22% less likely to have a stroke than patients taking low-dose aspirin (25 mg twice daily) alone. In addition, over 90% of patients using Aggrenox remained stroke-free for two years! Generic Aggrenox is also marketed as Persantine, Aspirin and Dipyridamole.

*Aggrenox® is manufactured by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.