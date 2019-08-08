Matchstick releases “Return to Send’er”trailer

The skills, backstories and mindsets of four elite freeskiers — a veteran, a rookie, an innovator and a star carrying on his father’s legacy — are all captured in oversized personal segments based largely around each skier’s home turf.

Watch The Trailer

This new ski movie from Matchstick Productions, “Return to Send’er,” shows how Mark Abma, Karl Fostvedt, Sam Kuch and Logan Pehota bring a different style and outlook to the table while having one thing in common: they love to send’er. The body of the movie showcases some of the most progressive big- and small-mountain skiing filmed to date and sets the stage for the end of the season when all four skiers unite for the mother of all heliskiing trips.

There will be a showing at Squaw Valley Ski Resort on Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. | matchstickpro.com