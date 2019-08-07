Lifeblood of the Tahoe Sierra

There’s no argument that at the center of life in the Tahoe Sierra is Lake Tahoe itself. Our economy, our lifestyle, our community, our environment and the water supply for Northern Nevada all rely on Big Blue.

Whether your drinking water comes from the snowmelt that feeds into the lake and eventually flows to Reno and beyond, or you enjoy spending time in the lake and on its shores, we are all vested in the health of Lake Tahoe. And, the Lake runs throughout this edition weaving together the multifaceted need to protect her and to enjoy her crystalline waters.

You’ll find a brief mention in this edition on the release of the annual State of the Lake report from the UC Davis Environmental Research Center, but I suggest you visit TheTahoeWeekly.com to read the full report on how eliminating the invasive Mysis shrimp may be a key to improving Tahoe’s clarity, and then visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu to learn even more. UC Davis does amazing work to protect Lake Tahoe and our environment.

If Lake Tahoe didn’t have her brilliant blue waters, so many of us wouldn’t be drawn here. In this issue, we highlight some great ways to enjoy her from Kayla Anderson’s stargazing tour on Clearly Tahoe’s transparent kayaks to two of the best events in August – the annual Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance and the Ta-Hoe Nalu.

And, Mark McLaughlin continues his fascinating look at “Tahoe’s Water Wars” in Part II of his series. If you missed Part I, visit TheTahoeWeekly.com and click on History under the Explore Tahoe menu. He’ll conclude with Part III in the Aug. 15 edition.

Also in this edition, Tim Hauserman tries out the new Beaver Tail Trail in Kings Beach and Michelle Allen takes a family fun hike to D.L. Bliss’s Balancing Rock.

Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List

Take the challenge and check off items on our Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List for everyone. Share your photos #TheTahoeWeekly. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on Out & About for the list.

In this edition: #32