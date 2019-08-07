Level 1 releases trailer for “Romance”

In 1999, the old sport of skiing had just been given new life and Level 1 was conceived to document its progress into the future. With 20 years in the rearview mirror, it still stands true — new things never get old.

“Romance,” the final chapter of annual films by Level 1, captures a modern-day golden age in skiing. It features a generation of talent that came of age in the best time: tweaking the formula, tweaking the grab and in it for nothing but the love. Some of the film was shot at Sierra-at-Tahoe. It will be available on DVD and digital download in October. | level1productions.com