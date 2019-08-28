Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course

I have always considered Edgewood Tahoe the crème de la crème of Tahoe golf. Maybe I feel that way because it hosts the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship every summer or that it added a 174-room lodge and high-end dining options a few years ago or that it’s the only golf course in the Tahoe Basin with the last two holes on the shore of Big Blue. Whatever the reason, I recently was able to play the par-72 course and it did not disappoint.

Par 72 | 18 Holes

Yardage | 5,343 to 7,529

Slope | 134 to 145

Rating | 69.9 to 75.5

After checking in at the well-stocked pro shop adjacent to the renowned Brooks’ Bar & Deck, I hit a bucket of balls on a driving range with views of Lake Tahoe. It was a few weeks after the celebrity golf tournament and the course was in immaculate shape — well-manicured and maintained. I was paired up with two members of the club: Dustin Fox, son of Randy, Edgewood Tahoe’s head golf professional, and friend Gerry Morrell.

They were great to play with; they were consistent and fun to watch, plus they had quite a rivalry going on. Dustin admitted to me that if one of them got a hole-in-one the other had to get a tattoo of the ace golfer’s choice. That happened last year when Gerry got a hole-in-one on Edgewood’s Hole 17; Dustin sports a decent-sized tattoo on his upper thigh of a smiling sloth holding a beer in front of the 17th pin. Morrell’s nickname is the Sloth.

After watching Dustin nail a 35-foot putt on Hole 8 and hit his tee shot right onto the green on Hole 12, I was hoping to have the chance to see him get his revenge, but unfortunately it didn’t happen that day.

Hole 14 is one of the more challenging holes; the long fairway slightly curves to the right and navigating around the bunker in the middle of the fairway and the one in front of the green can be tricky. Hole 15 has a blind spot past the tee box, but fortunately a flat screen TV under an awning shows where the people in front of you are and gives you a general idea of where your ball will end up.

While there are picturesque views of mountain peaks, casinos, ponds and Lake Tahoe from every hole, I think Holes 17 and 18 are my favorites because they are as close as you can get to the lake. The fairways are well groomed and the greens were fast and had a soft, almost feltlike texture. Even though the course was busy, it seemed peaceful and everyone moved along at an appropriate pace of play.

I don't know if it was the incredible landscape, being able to play on the same greens that Justin Timberlake and Charles Barkley recently graced or being privy to Dustin and Gerry's high stakes hole-in-one game, but playing a round at Edgewood is something I'll never forget.