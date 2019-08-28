Alpen Wine Festival

The 31th annual Alpen Wine Fest at Village at Squaw Valley on Sept. 1 from 2 to 5 p.m. features more than 40 wineries, music and silent auction and raffle. With a donation for the wine-tasting ticket, attendees receive a commemorative wine glass, all-inclusive tasting and entry into the silent auction. Music will be on two stages: Chi McLean will perform on First Street Stage and Beyond the Rails-Unplugged will perform on Events Plaza Stage.

The event is open to all ages, however, wine tasters must be age 21 years or older. Day-of tickets will be on sale at 1 p.m. in the Village. Purchase tickets in advance and receive a $10 discount. Proceeds benefit Can Do MS, a nonprofit foundation that delivers health and wellness education programs to families living with MS. | squawalpine.com