Vote on Kings Beach Trail Name

More than 80 trail names were submitted by the community following the request for suggestions by the organizations building a new flow trail in Kings Beach.

U.S. Forest Service, Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association, Tahoe Fund and North Tahoe Public Utility District have narrowed the entries down to three finalists and are now asking the community to vote for the new trail name by July 8. Votes can be submitted online.

The three trail names on which the community can vote are:

Beaver Tail

Flow Rider

Kings Run

The three finalists were selected because of their relevance to the trail and where it is being built. Beaver Tail was chosen because the trailhead is located off the Beaver Street Forest Service access road, Flow Rider because the trail was designed as a flow-style trail and Kings Run as a nod to the trail’s location in Kings Beach.

The trail name with the most votes will be announced on July 12 at 4 p.m. at the new trail’s ribbon-cutting and grand opening. Those interested in attending the ribbon-cutting and trail opening are encouraged to park at the Beaver Street trailhead and ride or walk up to the trail. | Vote surveymonkey.com