Teton Gravity Research’s trailer for “Roadless”

Teton Gravity Research presents the trailer “Roadless” coming in the fall featuring the Teton Wilderness, one of the largest tracts of protected land in the lower 48. Home to stunning mountain scenery, massive amounts of snow and the home of the Yellowstone Grizzly, the hand of man has left this treasure trove largely untouched.

In the winter of 2019, Bryan Iguchi teamed up with fellow snowboarders Jeremy Jones and Travis Rice to explore this untamed area on a 10-day human powered expedition, climbing and riding dozens of never-seen-before lines.

“Filled with gratitude after a week touring through some of the most remote wilderness in the lower 48, pursuing the essence of a theme Bryan Iguchi has been committed to for decades,” said Rice of the new film in a press release. “Being able to join you and Jeremy Jones was a true honor, and what a fun trip packed with so much amazing riding.” | tetongravity.com