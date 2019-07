Nevada Department of Wildlife’s Urban Wildlife Coordinator will give a wildlife awareness presentation on Aug. 3. Learn about the animals that call Spooner Lake home and how they play a role in the Lake Tahoe Basin. Participants will also have the opportunity to meet a Karelian Bear dog.

There will be a bird walk from 9 to 10 a.m. and a talk about bears from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The event is free and park admission fee is waived for event participants. | (775) 749-5980