Tahoe’s abundance of wildflowers

By
Katherine Hill
-
A cool dip into Lake Tahoe off Rubicon Point on a beautiful summer day. “This image I had planned for a little while with my buddy Eric Dunn (@lil_e49),” says photographer Brian Walker. “He had wanted to have the double backflip captured on this feature, so we went out there first thing in the morning in August last year and made it happen. My main goal was to capture it in a different way than your typical shot from a boat, so I brought out my underwater housing to create this image. We both hopped in the water bright and early just after sunrise to make it happen and this is what we got.” | BrianWalkerPhoto.com, @Brian.Walker

A wet winter is the gift that keeps on giving from the long days enjoying ski runs and back-county trails, to the explosion of wildflowers in the Tahoe Sierra that it brings each summer. Local wildflower aficionado and guide Lisa Berry joins the Tahoe Weekly in this edition, sharing her picks for “July’s Wildflower Hot Spots.” Lisa shares her recommendations from easy strolls at the Taylor Creek Rainbow Trail and around Spooner Lake to hikes on the Big Meadow Trail and to Meeks Creek Falls.

July also brings with it an explosion of music, dance and theater festivals starting off this week with the High Sierra Music Festival, Beerfest & Bluegrass, Kirkwood Summer Festival, among many others. Family Editor Michelle Allen also shares some of her picks for “Family-Friendly Summer Events.”

The week also marks the returns of the Squaw Valley Community of Writers, which includes a number of free and ticketed public events featuring world-renowned authors. The conference presents many of its events in a unique and practical manner – on the outdoor stage of Paul Radin’s Memorial “Dream Wagon.” Priya Hutner shares the story of this tiny home and the big dream of sharing the literary arts with the community in this edition.

We have details on all of the Independence Day Celebrations in this edition from six local fireworks shows to parades, runs and lots of pancakes.

Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List

Take the challenge and check off items on our Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List for everyone. Share your photos #TheTahoeWeekly. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on Out & About for the list.

In this edition: #42, #66 and #85

Katherine Hill
Katherine Hill
Katherine first moved to Tahoe in 1998 and has been in love with the Tahoe Sierra region since. She has been in the journalism field for more than 25 years and has worked for daily and weekly newspapers and magazines, as well as online publications and Web sites, as an award-winning writer and editor. In the fall of 2013, Katherine became only the third owner of the Tahoe Weekly magazine, and today serves as its Publisher and Editor In Chief. She currently serves as the President of the Tahoe City Downtown Association and is a member of the North Tahoe Regional Advisory Council and the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Federal Advisory Commission.

