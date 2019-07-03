Tahoe’s abundance of wildflowers

A wet winter is the gift that keeps on giving from the long days enjoying ski runs and back-county trails, to the explosion of wildflowers in the Tahoe Sierra that it brings each summer. Local wildflower aficionado and guide Lisa Berry joins the Tahoe Weekly in this edition, sharing her picks for “July’s Wildflower Hot Spots.” Lisa shares her recommendations from easy strolls at the Taylor Creek Rainbow Trail and around Spooner Lake to hikes on the Big Meadow Trail and to Meeks Creek Falls.

July also brings with it an explosion of music, dance and theater festivals starting off this week with the High Sierra Music Festival, Beerfest & Bluegrass, Kirkwood Summer Festival, among many others. Family Editor Michelle Allen also shares some of her picks for “Family-Friendly Summer Events.”

The week also marks the returns of the Squaw Valley Community of Writers, which includes a number of free and ticketed public events featuring world-renowned authors. The conference presents many of its events in a unique and practical manner – on the outdoor stage of Paul Radin’s Memorial “Dream Wagon.” Priya Hutner shares the story of this tiny home and the big dream of sharing the literary arts with the community in this edition.

We have details on all of the Independence Day Celebrations in this edition from six local fireworks shows to parades, runs and lots of pancakes.

