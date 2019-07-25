Placer County approves Squaw gondola

The Placer County Board of Supervisors has approved a base-to-base, eight-person gondola, known as the California Express, to connect Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows ski areas. The project still needs approval from the U.S. Forest Service.

Read the complete project details.

The California Express will connect Squaw Valley near the base of KT-22 and the base of Alpine Meadows, with a mid-station at the privately owned White Wolf (there will be no access to White Wolf). The gondola is expected to serve about 1,400 people per hour in each direction. The construction of the gondola will include installing 33 towers. | squawalpine.com