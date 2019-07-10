Watch chalk paintings come to life at the fourth annual Reno Chalk Art & Music Festival from July 12 to 14 at Atlantis Casino Resort in Reno, Nev. Using pavement for canvas, artists create spectacular masterpieces. From 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 12 and 13 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 14, there will be art, artisan crafters and food and beverage vendors.

Music will be supplied by The Novelists, Jeremy Cornwell, David Gerald, The Johnny Young Band and Whesli. Prizes will be awarded to the chalk artists in the following categories: Best of Show, Best Replica of a Master’s Work, Best Use of Color, Best 3D and People’s Choice, in which guests are encouraged to vote. | atlantiscasino.com