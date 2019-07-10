Reno Art Fest takes places on July 12 to 14 and will feature an Open Air Market, the Mural Marathon, fire dance performances and a kids’ activity zone. On July 12, in downtown Reno on North Virginia Street between 4th and 6th streets, the Friday Night Street Party and Opening Celebration is from 4 to 8 p.m.

The Open Air Market will offer more than 50 artist tents of original 2- and 3-D fine art. Talk with local, regional and national artists about their work — all available for purchase. There will also be food and beverage vendors.

Watch the Circus Circus Mural Marathon progress as selected competitors will have the weekend to paint an original mural 19-foot-7-inch-wide by 14-foot-high mural, which will become a permanent art installation on the side of the Circus Circus Hotel Casino. The murals — seven in total from seven different artists — will face Virginia Street in the heart of the Arch District in downtown Reno, a busy intersection for motorists and travelers.

The special Cr8Tiv Zone will provide art supplies and activities for kids of all ages. Hula Hoops, balloons, face painting, puppets and interactive art projects will be on hand for the entire family to enjoy.

The night of July 13, Controlled Burn, a volunteer dance troupe, will present a flaming hot show with stilt walkers, dancers, drummers and a variety of fire performers. Art cars will be playing fun music. Bring your own chairs for maximum comfort. | renoartfest.org