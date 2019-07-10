Eco Bike Adventures hosts the fourth annual Lost Sierra Electric Bike Festival from July 12 to 14 at Diamond S Ranch in Beckwourth. It’s three days of open ranch riding, group rides, e-bike races, camping, music, beer and barbecues. The races include a Pedal Assist Open, Throttle Assist Open, Kids Trail, 100m Drag Race, Long Jump Challenge and a Best in Show eBike Build.

Camp at the Diamond S Ranch and enjoy a buffet-style Western barbecue in a traditional Dutch barn then jam out to music. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com for a complete schedule; click on Events Calendar. | lostsierraelectricbikefestival.com

July 12

3 p.m. | Check in

4 p.m. | Open Ranch Riding/Practice

July 13

7:30 to 9 a.m. Race Practice & Onsite registration

9:30 a.m. | Event Opening Riders’ Meeting

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Races

5 p.m. | Long Jump Exhibition

6 p.m. | Barbecue Dinner

6:30 p.m. | Awards Ceremony

7 p.m. | Networking/Industry Roundtable Discussion

July 14

10 a.m. | SurRon Stock Class

1 p.m. | Luna Cycles Unlimited Pro Class

5 p.m. | Closing