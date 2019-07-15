Kings Beach trail named

Close to 600 votes were submitted for the three trail names that were selected as finalists to name the new flow trail in Kings Beach built in partnerships with the U.S. Forest Service, Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association, Tahoe Fund and North Tahoe Public Utility District.

The new trail will be called Beaver Tail; the name garnered the highest number of votes. The trail is located off the Beaver Street Forest Service access road. The other two names considered were Flow Rider and Kings Run. More than 80 trail names were submitted by the community for consideration.

Kids from the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe came out for the ribbon cutting and grand opening on July 12 and rode the trail for the first time.

The project transformed an existing OHV trail with major erosion issues into a multi-feature trail for use by mountain bikes, motorbikes, hikers and equestrians.

The newly designed trail, located off Beaver Street in Kings Beach, will help prevent the flow of sediment from the eroding trail into Griff Creek and Lake Tahoe. | tamba.org