Joaquin Fioresi’s Effortless Ocean of Love

When two old souls meet and true love magically glimmers, it’s a beautiful moment that can last as long as hearts remain open and souls run free.

July 14 | 7 p.m.

Tahoe Tap Haus | Tahoe City

Joaquin Fioresi began recording “Effortless” in an upstairs room of his Tahoma home just around time his son, Shiloh, was born. A few months later, as Daddy put the finishing touches on his second EP in as many years, a dream child napped in the recording studio while beyond the window pane tall pines, leafy ferns and fender willows wafted gracefully in the wind to the sound of trickling water sung by a nearby crystal creek.

The all-natural album is full of short, simple love songs about his romance with Emily Tessmer, Shiloh’s mother and the fellow artist with whom Fioresi practices understanding, action, reciprocation and validation on a daily basis. On meeting 10 years ago, these lively lovers became friends through music.

“We admired each other as artists from afar,” he says. “When we realized it could be something more, a whole world opened up for us.”

“Effortless” represents the manifestation and realization of Fioresi’s relationship with the woman who became his life partner.

“It’s unconscious, it’s intuitive,” says Fioresi. “It’s subconscious information that becomes conscious as thing change. It’s a celebration and validation what was, what is and what’s to come — a reflection of my past, present and future.”

A Dreamy Collection of Love Songs

The music begins with acoustic guitar and simple percussion laying the floor for the honest, straightforward lyrics to follow. Fioresi sings from his heart about making his morning coffee, expressing the pure joy in a daily routine shared with a newfound and life-changing sweetheart in his trademark Southern California surfer guru style.

“If it’s too much effort, then what are we doing?” he asks.

On “Dragon,” Fioresi delves into his adoption as an infant, suffering from failure to thriving.

“It was a way to take a difficult topic and interpret emotionally through music,” he says. “I was adopted by sweet angels who showed me love was worth living for.”

On the birth of his daughter, Angelique, Fioresi reached out to his mother for the first time, telling her, “Thank you for giving me life. I love you and I love who I am. You’re going to be a grandma.”

Presently the exquisite fiddling of Tahoe’s native daughter Jenni Charles and a rare turn by Achilles Wheel guitarist Johnny Mojo on mandolin fill in the gaps of “the little house on top of the hill” where Fioresi, Tessmer and Shiloh now live.

The album splendidly mixed and mastered by Shane Sufritti in Kings Beach is a seamless flow of forthright, emotionally bare words on melody for which Tahoma neighbors Abby Groman and Fatty Stickler provide mooring bass lines.

“Drop the Prejudice” puts forth a gentle plea for peace and acceptance over a swirling reggae beat while the Beatles-ish “Secrets of Love” sounds like John Lennon confessing his undying and unconditional love to Yoko Ono in a handsome forest of folksong reverie.

“Precocious Old Souls” goes deeper into sonic exploration, crystallizing into a cyclical, meditative condition before “True Love Is True” picks your soul up and drops it back on the serendipitous island of undying devotion where this starry-eyed journey all began. By this point, Fioresi has abandoned words in favor of hmms and las. He’s loving his imperfections, as well as those of all around him.

“Our vocal tone is home to every cell in our body,” says Fioresi, who performs mantra music at Tahoe Flow Arts Studios on a monthly basis. “Listening to bells and gongs is halfway there; to go all the way there is to make your own sound, to make your own tone, to sing, to emote, to express.”

Fioresi is now in the editing phase with a new book, “The Human Touch,” a hands-on guide on how to administer energy medicine and healing touch to your own body.

“It’s about helping people tap into their inner therapist,” he says. “No one will care and know you better than yourself. The definition of true health is responsibility and passing that along.”

He is currently founding the IFACT-Institute for Alternative and Complementary Therapy with Dr. Bruce Berger in Tahoe City.

“I am trying to harness this force, this thing, this work and make it as adjustable and articulate for all people, from experts who want to go deeper to beginners that want to experience energy medicine for the first time,” he says. | tahoetaphaus.com