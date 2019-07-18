Faction Collective presents “The Collective”

“The Collective,” being released this fall, is the second full-feature film by The Faction Collective in co-production with Red Bull Media House. The film was written by a diverse team, members each with his/her own ideas, his/her own forms of expression.

The Faction Collective’s first film, “This Is Home,” was screened at more than 300 events worldwide. This film’s world tour is an essential part of “The Collective” bringing together communities of skiers to share the joys of skiing and get excited for the upcoming winter. | factionskis.com