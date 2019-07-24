Explore Tahoe’s trails, lakes & festivals

There are many ways to explore and enjoy the Tahoe Sierra – and we have a sampling of some of those ways spread throughout this edition.

First, Tim Hauserman goes on one of his early summer hikes to explore some of the high mountain lakes of Desolation Wilderness. There are several ways to explore the back country, and for this feature Tim started at the Meeks Bay trail on the West Shore, venturing to Lake Genevieve, Crag Lake and The Tallant Lakes, with a side trip to Meeks Creek Falls.

Next up, Tim headed to Camp Richardson (he doesn’t sit still for long) to start a cycling tour of South Lake Tahoe on the area’s bike paths and trails to take in the scenery ending up on Nevada Beach, where he took the Lake Tahoe Water Taxi back to Camp Richardson. The many bike trails and paths are a great way to enjoy the sights around the region and avoid the summer traffic.

Meanwhile, Family Editor Michelle Allen was faced with the daunting task of coaxing and cajoling a 6 year old who didn’t want to make a seven-tenths of a mile walk to the top of Eagle Rock to enjoy one of the most breathtaking (and easy to access) panoramic views in the Tahoe Sierra.

As there is in every edition, it’s jam packed with things to do in the next week. Sean McAlindin talked to Svetlana Smolina, who will be performing at the 11-day Classical Tahoe festival, while Priya Hutner talked to musicians who bring the funk and fun to the Guitarfish Music Festival.

And, you’ll want to enjoy another fun-filled weekend of art as the Tahoe Art League kicks off two weekends of its annual Artist Studio Tour on the South Shore, and North Tahoe Arts wraps its ARTour on the North Shore and Truckee. (And there’s still much, much more to enjoy.)

Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List

Take the challenge and check off items on our Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List for everyone. Share your photos #TheTahoeWeekly. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on Out & About for the list.

In this edition: #32, #78 and #85





