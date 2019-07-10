East Shore bike trail opens

The new Tahoe East Shore Trail recently opened to non-motorized bicycle and foot traffic.

The 3-mile path between southern Incline Village, Nev., and Sand Harbor State Park is a major step in a future multi-use trail circling Lake Tahoe to connect communities, parks, beaches, businesses and other destinations.

About 90 new parking spots with direct access to the path are available at three new parking lots located alongside State Route 28 in Incline Village near Ponderosa Ranch Road. The parking spots will initially be offered free of charge before transitioning in coming months to paid parking through the Tahoe Transportation District.

Tahoe Transportation District’s East Shore Express and Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit (TART) also offer bus service directly to the new pathway trailhead through Labor Day.

Electric assist bicycles are allowed on the path, and dogs must be on leash on the path. | tahoetransportation.org, tahoetruckeetransit.com