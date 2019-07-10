Eagle Lake a Tahoe classic

It’s been quite a while since we’ve made written a story on the Eagle Lake hike on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore. It boasts awe-inspiring views, roaring waterfalls, vertical walls of granite often dotted with rock climbers, a high alpine lake rimmed by shear mountain faces still capped with snow, blooming wildflowers, and the most impressive set of granite stairs in all of Tahoe. So, why haven’t we written anything on this classic Tahoe hike in years? Well, it’s really, really, really crowded.

However, it is definitely a hike worth taking. Go beyond the bridge that crosses the Upper Falls and beyond the short, loop trail, and take the steps (the many, many steps) that lead to Eagle Lake in 1½ miles. It’s a great hike for the entire family.

But, please, I implore you, wear hiking shoes and sunscreen and carry water and food. I passed too many people on my recent visit to Eagle Lake wearing flip flops and not carrying water. Eagle Lake is located in Desolation Wilderness – meaning there’s no water, no snacks, no restrooms at the top, and no one to carry you back down when you twist an ankle because you slipped in your flip flops on a trail in the wilderness. Please be prepared.

Since the trail is so popular, I suggest only going on a weekday early in the morning. As in be on the trail by 7 a.m. or earlier. The views are worth it.

