Celebrating the arts in Tahoe

There are likely as many artists in the Tahoe Sierra as there are trails. We are a relatively small, somewhat rural mountainous region (some areas don’t even have mail delivery), but we are home to hundreds of amazing, creative artists from painters and sculptures, to writers and photographers, to dancers, musicians and actors, and many, many others.

We celebrate many of the arts in this edition from the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival, which brings dancers from around the world to perform on the shores of Lake Tahoe and Donner Lake, to the open studio tour ARTour hosted by North Tahoe Arts, where local artists open their studios and homes to the public for the unique opportunity to talk to artists as they create new works (and a great chance to buy locally made art).

Also in the pages of this edition, you’ll find details on the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare performances of “Taming of the Shrew” and the Reno Jazz Orchestra’s Tribute to Aretha Franklin (in the Entertainment Calendar), to readings by author Kae Reed from her book “The Dirt Around Lake Tahoe: Must-Do Scenic Hikes,” the poetry of students in the Adventure Risk Challenge program, and an exhibit and sale to benefit the Tahoe-Pyramid Trail (in Arts & Culture), among many other events.

Arts and culture are woven within the fabric of the Tahoe Sierra, and we are grateful for the many artists who share their passions with us.

Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List

Take the challenge and check off items on our Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List for everyone. Share your photos #TheTahoeWeekly. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on Out & About for the list.

In this edition: #67, #78, #85 and #90