Celebrating the arts in Tahoe

By
Katherine Hill
-
0
1
Ashley Bouder, a principal dancer with New York City Ballet, performs at the 2018 Lake Tahoe Dance Festival in a piece called “Red Spotted Purple.” This year’s festival returns from July 24 to 26 with performances in Tahoe City and at Donner Lake. Read about the festival in this edition’s feature on “Lake Tahoe Dance Festival Moves the Soul,” also available online at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Photography by Jen Schmidt | Courtesy LakeTahoeDanceCollective.org

There are likely as many artists in the Tahoe Sierra as there are trails. We are a relatively small, somewhat rural mountainous region (some areas don’t even have mail delivery), but we are home to hundreds of amazing, creative artists from painters and sculptures, to writers and photographers, to dancers, musicians and actors, and many, many others.

We celebrate many of the arts in this edition from the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival, which brings dancers from around the world to perform on the shores of Lake Tahoe and Donner Lake, to the open studio tour ARTour hosted by North Tahoe Arts, where local artists open their studios and homes to the public for the unique opportunity to talk to artists as they create new works (and a great chance to buy locally made art).

Also in the pages of this edition, you’ll find details on the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare performances of “Taming of the Shrew” and the Reno Jazz Orchestra’s Tribute to Aretha Franklin (in the Entertainment Calendar), to readings by author Kae Reed from her book “The Dirt Around Lake Tahoe: Must-Do Scenic Hikes,” the poetry of students in the Adventure Risk Challenge program, and an exhibit and sale to benefit the Tahoe-Pyramid Trail (in Arts & Culture), among many other events.

Arts and culture are woven within the fabric of the Tahoe Sierra, and we are grateful for the many artists who share their passions with us.

Katherine Hill
Katherine Hill
Katherine first moved to Tahoe in 1998 and has been in love with the Tahoe Sierra region since. She has been in the journalism field for more than 25 years and has worked for daily and weekly newspapers and magazines, as well as online publications and Web sites, as an award-winning writer and editor. In the fall of 2013, Katherine became only the third owner of the Tahoe Weekly magazine, and today serves as its Publisher and Editor In Chief. She currently serves as the President of the Tahoe City Downtown Association and is a member of the North Tahoe Regional Advisory Council and the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Federal Advisory Commission.

