August heats up Tahoe

August is heating up the Tahoe Sierra in more ways than just the temperature. Many of summer’s best events return to the region this summer, while others continue to delight visitors and locals, like the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival.

A perennial favorite in the Tahoe Sierra, the Shakespeare Festival returns with one of the Bard’s works each season – “The Taming of the Shrew” this year – along with “Million Dollar Quartet,” its Monday Showcase Series of performers and musicians, and its Young Shakespeare performances (which are always free). Sean McAlindin recently went to the Festival and shares his experience in this edition with his feature on “Shakespeare’s hilarious comedy.”

August marks some of the most abundant and colorful explosions of wildflowers in the Tahoe Sierra, as local wildflower expert Lisa Berry shares in “August Wildflower Hot Spots.” Hint: You can join Lisa on one of her guided wildflower walks, but space is limited.

Alex Silgalis ventured to the South Shore’s four disc golf courses for his feature on “Disc Golf: A Good Walk Made Great” (you’ll get it when you read the story). The Tahoe Sierra is home to 10 disc golf courses, and we think you should try them all. Details are in this edition.

And, of course, the hot days of summer are only made better by taking a boat cruise on Lake Tahoe or any one of our many other lakes. Michelle Allen shares one of her family’s favorite pastimes in this edition: “Whatever Floats Your Boat.”

Here’s a few of my favorite events this week: Tahoe Art League Studio Art Tour, Big BLUEgrass Festival, Classical Tahoe, kids train rides in Truckee, Sagehen BioBlitz, Tahoe City Day, and art shows in Incline Village, Kings Beach and Tahoe Vista, among others. Details in this edition and at TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on Event Calendar.

Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List

Take the challenge and check off items on our Ultimate Tahoe Summer Bucket List for everyone. Share your photos #TheTahoeWeekly. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on Out & About for the list.

In this edition: #33, #87 and #89