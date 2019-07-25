Alibi opens Incline Public House

Alibi Ale Works has opened its third location – the Incline Public House in Incline Village, Nev. – offering its beers, along with regular live music and a creative food menu.

The restaurant features 22 frequently-rotating Alibi beers on draft, as well as cider, wine, nitro coffee, kombucha and other non-alcoholic options. Alibi offers growlers, cans and bottles to go (to-go beer offerings rotate frequently). For the current draft lineup, visit alibialeworks.com/whats-on-tap.

The Public House is located at 931 Tahoe Blvd., Incline Village, and is open daily from 11 a.m. serving lunch and dinner. All ages welcome; open to guests age 21 and older only after 9 p.m. No dogs. | Alibi Ale Works – Incline on Facebook





