The Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival on July 13 is a free, interactive, educational and fun-filled, family-oriented aviation event, which includes an air show, STEM Expo, VIP hospitality tent, guest speaker, airplane rides, static displays and food. The event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. is at the Truckee Tahoe Airport with free admission and free parking. No dogs are allowed.

Performers this year include Kyle Franklin in a Demon-1 “Dracula” Bi-Plane, U.S. Unlimited Aerobatic Team member Bob Freeman, Mini Jet Air Show star Tim Larkin, sky dancer Anna Serbinenko, high-performance jet pilot Mark Peterson and more.

Attendees can fly for a fee in an iconic World War II Fighter Plane, the P-51D Mustang Man O’ War Warbird or a 65-year-old Warbird, a North American B-25J Mitchell. Thanks to Truckee’s Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1073 volunteers, ages 8 to 17 can experience flying for free. Children may sign them up on July 13 at the show for a flight on July 14.

World War II Triple Ace fighter pilot Col. Clarence “Bud” Anderson is the honorary guest speaker. A retired colonel of the U.S. Air Force, Anderson will relive his combat days through stories and videos in the Experimental Aircraft Association building at noon. He will also be signing copies of his book, “To Fly and Fight,” which will be available for purchase.

The STEM Expo gives youth an interactive experience to explore the wonders of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Young people and adults alike will be stimulated by their engagement with various exhibitor displays.

The Family Festival features puppet shows, stilt walkers and carnival games, a bounce house and face painting, as well as art creation stations. Some activities will require a donation.

The show and festival offer free admission, with VIP seating, lunch and other amenities for $75 per person in advance, $100 for the day of, and $25 for ages 12 and younger. Sponsored by Tahoe Weekly. | truckeetahoeairshow.com

9 a.m. | Gates Open

10 a.m. | Opening Ceremony

10 a.m.-4 p.m. | Science & Art Creation Stations

10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. | Aerobatic Performances

11 a.m. | Nevada Bluegrass Association

11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. | Stilt Walkers, Carnival Games

12 p.m. | Guest speaker Col. “Bud” Anderson

12 p.m. | Nevada Bluegrass Association

12:30 p.m. | Puppet Show

1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. | Aerobatic Performers

4 p.m. | Gates Close