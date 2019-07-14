$14.7 million needed to protect Olympic Meadow

Efforts to protect Olympic Meadow Preserve are $1 million closer thanks to recent Transient Occupancy Tax funds awarded by Placer County to the Truckee Donner Land Trust and Squaw Valley Public Service District.

This opportunity for 30 acres of public open space in Olympic Valley is located at the intersection of Squaw Valley Road and Squaw Creek Road. The Land Trust and Public Service District must raise $14.7 million by the end of the year to acquire the property.

“We are immensely grateful for Placer County’s recognition of this amazing opportunity,” said Perry Norris, the Land Trust’s executive director, in a press release. “This property is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the residents of Olympic Valley and visitors alike.”

The Land Trust and Public Service District envision an open space preserve with trails, benches and picnic tables giving the public a free outdoor recreation opportunity in the valley.

“The funding awarded by Placer County underscores the importance of this property,” said Mike Geary, general manager of the Public Service District, in a press release. “It will also help offset the money needed to be raised from our taxpayers.”

The special tax assessment will go to voters of the valley in November 2019.

Private fundraising will also be critical to the success of the project, and there will be numerous opportunities for donor recognition for those that contribute to the campaign.

“This is an opportunity for donors to stand with the community of Olympic Valley to preserve this special place forever,” said Kate Frankfurt, director of philanthropy for the Land Trust.

To learn more about the project and to donate, visit tdlandtrust.org/olympic-meadow or to learn about the Public Service District, visit svpsd.org.