What to do during a Red Flag wildfire warning

American Red Cross would like to remind area residents to be prepared for wildfires especially during Red Flag warnings from high winds and dangerously dry conditions. This means conditions for explosive wildfire growth exist and that utility companies may proactively turn off the power.

The following tips are basic information to keep in mind during this wildfire season.

If there are reports of wildfires in your area, do the following:

Listen to local radio and television stations for updated emergency information.

Limit exposure to smoke and dust.

Keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors to prevent outside smoke from getting in.

To prepare ahead of time:

Keep the areas surrounding your home clear of brush, debris and other materials that may catch fire.

Check your emergency kit and replenish any items missing or in short supply.

Don’t forget to include critical documents, medications and food and water for your family. Include supplies for your pets if they will evacuate with you.

If ordered to evacuate, leave immediately and head to your identified shelter — this can be with family or friends or at a hotel, Red Cross shelter or other location you select.

Have a family plan so if separated, you have a meeting place and an emergency contact.

If you cannot return home or are asked to evacuate, identify a meeting place location outside of your neighborhood.

Plan your evacuation routes. Your primary route may not be accessible, so list two routes.

After a wildfire, do not enter your neighborhood or home until fire officials say it is safe. Use caution when entering burned areas — hot spots, which can flare up without warning, can exist. | redcross.org

Download the Red Cross app

The Red Cross app “Emergency” can help keep you and your loved ones safe by putting vital information in your hand for more than 35 different severe weather and emergency alerts. The Red Cross First Aid App puts instant access to information on handling the most common first aid emergencies at your fingertips.