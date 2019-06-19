Weeklong Art in the Open

Artists of all levels from all over the country will gather for the week to paint the breathtaking scenery in the North Lake Tahoe Plein Air Open from June 25 to 29. Organized paint outs and demonstrations will take place at various venues – Martis Valley, Sugar Pine Point State Park and Commons Beach, or wherever the artists’ inspiration takes them.

While shopping at Tahoe City Farmers Market on June 27, take a peek at the Quick Draw Competition: artists will complete a picture in two hours. The event will culminate in The Main Competition Awards on June 29; the public is invited to vote in the People’s Choice award. There will be an event-long exhibit and sale of art from the participating artists in the Corison Gallery at North Tahoe Arts from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | northtahoearts.com

Plein Air Open Schedule

June 25

Artists’ Champagne Brunch and Check-in

June 26

9 a.m. -2 p.m. | Paint Out in Martis Valley

12 p.m. | Painting Demonstration

June 27

9-11 a.m. | Quick Draw Competition, Tahoe City’s Farmers Market

11:45 a.m. | Art Sale & Awards

Afternoon | Artists are free to paint around region

June 28

9 a.m.-1 p.m. | Group Paint Out, Sugar Pine Point

5-7 p.m. | Public Reception, North Tahoe Arts Center

June 29

10 a.m.- 3 p.m. | Main Competition Awards & Public Exhibit & Sale