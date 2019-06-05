Truckee Roundhouse’s Maker Show

Truckee Roundhouse’s fifth annual Maker Show is on June 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This family-friendly interactive event is not your average craft show. The Maker Show encourages guests to ignite their creative fire and try blacksmithing, welding, printmaking, painting, ceramics, robotics and more. Guests can join local makers and share in the infectious excitement of their creations.

There will be an eclectic assortment of interactive arts, technologies, hobbies and projects along with food trucks, beer, live music, art cars, kids activities — or mini-makers — silent auction and raffle prizes. The Maker Show is the Truckee Roundhouse’s largest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds will keep the doors open to the community with a safe, inspired and creative workspace for the maker in all of us.

Entry to the event is $12 per adult and includes a stainless-steel cup and one drink ticket, $10 for general admission. Tickets for students and attendees who ride their bikes to the event are $5 and children age 7 and younger can attend for free. Tickets will be on sale at the door. Buy pre-sale tickets online and receive a free raffle ticket. | truckeeroundhouse.org